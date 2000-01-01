Amite Council reconveines for rescheduled meeting

By MATTHEW ROY

AMITE- On Friday, December 16, the Amite City Council met for a rescheduled meeting. During the meeting, several items were heard. The council listened to public input from the Amite Arts Council, voted on an ordinance to amend the budget for the Fiscal Year Ending on June 30, 2017, and introduced an ordinance.

Council members present for the meeting were Rose Sumrall, Emmanuel Zander III, and Neil Currier.

The meeting opened with public input by Linda Hart, a spokesperson for the Amite Arts Council. Hart presented a proposal for the council’s consideration, which asked for the approval of a budget request of $9,225. The budget would afford the opportunity to bring renowned jazz singer Stephanie Jordan to perform in Amite.

“She has lots of talent that would electrify our city, and we want her to come into our city, do her performance with her vocal talent and do a tribute to Lena Horn,” Hart said.