Kentwood Mardi Gras parade to roll February 18

The Eighth Annual North Tangi Support Group Mardi Gras Parade will roll through the streets of Kentwood on Saturday, February 18 with Southern University’s Human Juke Box, Southern University Dancing Dolls and New Orleans Indians as special guests.

Governor John Bel Edwards and his wife, Donna Edwards will lead this year’s parade as Grand Marshal.

First Guaranty Bank President/CEO Alton Lewis and his wife, Terri will be honored as King and Queen of this year’s parade. The parade will roll at 12 p.m. Line up for the parade will begin at 11 a.m.