NAACP challenges School Board over use of logo online

AMITE- A member of the parish NAACP challenged the Tangipahoa Parish School Board for allowing a private organization to use the school system logo on the business’s Facebook page. Pastor Jimmy Richardson, a former board member, said the school logo is copyrighted and should not be used by any entity other than the school system unless specific authorization is given.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Amite%20Tangi%20DigestID145/