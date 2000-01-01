Police jury hears about road overlay

by Jessica Primeaux

The St. Helena Parish Police Jury held their regular session on Tuesday, October 25, 2016. The following jurors were in attendance: President Jule Charles Wascom, Jeremy Williams, Theodore McCray, Jr., Warren McCray, Jr., and Major Coleman. First on the agenda was a resolution to authorize the St. Helena Parish Police Jury to participate in a petition to authorize reinterment under Louisiana Revised Statute 8:659 and to designate authorized stand-in to apply for individual assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in connection with caskets and human remains recovered in St. Helena Parish, Louisiana. This motion was carried.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.