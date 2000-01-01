Superintendent Kolwe’s School Board contract extended by one year

by Don Ellzey

AMITE- Tangipahoa Parish schools Supt. Mark Kolwe has been given a one year extension on his contract.

The school board approved the one year contract extension with no changes during its December 6 meeting.

Also, Mike Whitlow of Ponchatoula was elected board president for 2017, and Therese Domiano was elected vice president.

