Superintendent Kolwe’s School Board contract extended by one year
by Don Ellzey
AMITE- Tangipahoa Parish schools Supt. Mark Kolwe has been given a one year extension on his contract.
The school board approved the one year contract extension with no changes during its December 6 meeting.
Also, Mike Whitlow of Ponchatoula was elected board president for 2017, and Therese Domiano was elected vice president.
