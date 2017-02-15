Loranger High cheerleaders earn first place in national competition

On Thursday, February 9, the Loranger High School cheerleading squad headed to Florida to compete in the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship. Prior to their departure, the cheerleading squad performed a showcase for the community on Tuesday, February 7. Then the community held a send-off for the girls at River Rock Church in Loranger. Over the weekend, the Loranger High cheerleaders performed and earned first place in the national competition. Pictured is Loranger Cheerleading sponsor Lisa Gill with Coaches Derek and Heather Modicut, the team and their trophy. Photo submitted.