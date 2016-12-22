Argument Leads to Shots Fired at Local Grocery Store

***For Immediate Release***

On December 21, 2016 at approximately 1311 hrs., the Kentwood Police Department received several calls, regarding a report of gunfire in the parking lot of the Sunflower Grocery Store, located on Avenue G in Kentwood. Upon arrival, police learned two men got into an argument because one man spoke to the others girlfriend. After a brief verbal argument, a handgun was produced and shots were fired. After a brief canvas, both suspects were located, as well as both handguns were recovered. Both men, Malegro Hall of Kentwood and Demond Wells of McComb were arrested and booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.

Chief Kazerooni would like to commend the efforts of the responding officers, Maj. Det. Roderic Dunn and Ptln. Derek Schilling, as well as alert citizens, who were instrumental in bringing this situation to a swift conclusion! Thankfully, there were no reports of injury or property damage relating to this incident!

Press release submitted.