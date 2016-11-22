Durbin Road south of LA 1064 in Natalbany to close

NATALBANY—A bridge replacement will force the closure of Durbin Road south of LA 1064 in Natalbany for approximately three months.

Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said the closure will go into effect on Monday, Nov. 28 , and continue through much of February, 2017 to complete the bridge replacement project.

DOTD indicates the closure will begin at a point approximately .07 miles south of LA 1064.

“I urge motorists to be aware that we have to re-route traffic in this area, and I encourage travelers to leave a few minutes early to account for any delays,” Miller said.

Miller said detour signs will be posted to direct motorists to use alternative routes during this street closure.