Lindsey D. Newman wanted for robbery

AMITE, LA – (December 8, 2016) – Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards reports the following:

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the Public’s assistance in locating Lindsey D. Newman, 28-year-old female from Kentwood, La.

Newman is wanted for the December 2, 2016, simple robbery incident of an elderly man from the Kentwood area where Newman allegedly forcefully took the victims wallet and removed the cash from within.

Newman is believed to be traveling in an older model Ford Extended Cab Truck, Gray in color. Newman is also believed to be in the Northern Tangipahoa Parish / Pike Co. / Walthall Co. areas.

Anyone with information on Newman’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800.554.5245.