North River Road to close for bridge replacement

KENTWOOD—A bridge replacement will force the closure of North River Road south of LA 38 for approximately three months.

Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said the closure will go into effect on Thursday, Dec. 1 , and continue through much of February to complete the bridge replacement project.

“I urge motorists to be aware that we have to re-route traffic in this area, and I encourage travelers to leave a few minutes early to account for any delays,” Miller said.

North River Road will be closed at a point approximately 1.6 miles north of LA 1054 and 1.4 miles south of LA 38.

Miller said detour signs will be posted to direct motorists to use alternative routes during this street closure.