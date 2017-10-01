Parish President calls for flags to be lowered

AMITE- On Tuesday, Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller requested that all flags be lowered this week in memory of longtime Tangipahoa Clerk of Court Julian Dufreche, who died Monday.

Dufreche was serving in his fourth term as Clerk of Court at the time of his death.

"Julian Dufreche spent much of his life in service to the people of Tangipahoa Parish. He was elected to many offices over his career, including city councilman, Mayor of Ponchatoula, and most recently as our Tangipahoa Parish Clerk of Court, but regardless of the role in which he was elected to serve, Julian went out of way to help people. There is no doubt that he will be remembered for the kindness he showed over a lifetime of selfless service to others," Miller said.

Miller asked that all flags be placed at half-mast until the close of business Friday, Jan. 13.