TPSO investigating burglary

AMITE, LA – Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards asks for the public’s assistance in a Loranger/Independence burglary case.

On January 2, 2017, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office took a report of a burglary from a resident on School Rd in Independence, La. This incident occurred while the homeowner was on vacation between November 26, 2016 and January 1, 2017. It appears that the perpetrator(s) removed a piece of tin from the rear of the building where they gained entry. Upon entering the building, a large amount of property was taken, to include, a Kubota L2800 tractor with a front loader attached, an ExMark Zero Turn Mower, a five foot Bush Hog brand cutter attachment, a Sthil Weed Eater and Pole Saw, several step ladders, hand tools, an A/C window unit, a John Deere brand and a Scotts brand self propelled push type lawn mower, metal detectors, a Diebold Safe, and many other moveable items.

Anyone with information that could lead to the location of this property and/or information leading to the identification and arrest of the perpetrators are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800.554.5245.