TPSO looking for stolen Jeep

TICKFAW, LA - (December 8, 2016) - Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards is asking for the public's assistance with the following investigation.

On November 19, 2016, at approximately 7:21 p.m., Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies responded to 16030 Hwy 442, in Tickfaw LA, in reference to a stolen vehicle.

Upon arrival deputy met with the complainant who advised that he left his residence at approximately 3:15 p.m. that afternoon and upon his return a few hours later, his 2014 Jeep Wrangler to be missing from his driveway.

The vehicle is described as all black, with all factory emblems and sticker removed except for the Silver Trail Rated Coin Medallion. It also has a 3 inch lift with 35 inch Nitto Grappler Tires and black XD Series Rims.

Consequently, the victim stated that he had a habit of leaving his keys inside the vehicle.

Sheriff Edwards warns all home and vehicle owners to break the habit! Never leave your home, windows, and vehicles unlocked. Do not allow yourself to become a victim of opportunity!

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to please contact Crime Stoppers at 800.554.5245.