Train wreck in Independence leaves one injured

INDEPENDENCE- Around 1:30 p.m. today, a truck carrying two elderly sisters was struck by a Southbound Amtrak Train at the intersection of La.1065 and West Railroad Avenue.

According to a statement from Independence Police Chief Frank Edwards, the vehicle was heading north on Railroad Avenue when the driver turned right onto Fifth Street.

“The truck had been traveling northbound, stopped at the light and turned eastbound, made a right turn, to cross the track,” Edwards said. “For some reason, the truck did not cross the track. It stopped on the track. The driver and passenger both exited the truck. The train impacted the truck on the right front corner.”

Edwards stated that the truck was thrown into the passenger of the truck, who had vacated the vehicle. She was transported from the scene by Acadian ambulance to North Oaks Emergency Center.

