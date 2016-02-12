Two Tangipahoa men arrested for attempted murder

PORT ALLEN- Two Tangipahoa Parish men have been arrested in West Baton Rouge Parish on allegations of attempted second degree murder.

Samuel Tullos, 41, of Wardline Road, Hammond, and Joseph Foy, 47, of Dunson Road, Ponchatoula, were arrested in connection with a shooting at the Wild Fire Casino and Fuel Shop, a video poker truck stop.

Authorities say the pair allegedly shot a 33-year-old Port Allen man Friday outside the establishment.

The shooting is believed to be drug related.

Tullos was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail and was transferred back to the West Baton Rouge Parish jail.

Foy was captured shortly after the shooting.

The victim survived the shooting but was in critical condition.