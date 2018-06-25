POLICE INVESTIGATE DOUBLE SHOOTING IN AMITE NEAR INTERSTATE 55

Northbound lanes of Interstate 55 near the Amite overpass are currently shut down as police investigate a double shooting, officials said.

Officials with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting was reported shortly before 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.

According to officials, two people were found near a parked vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds. Louisiana State Police are assisting the Sheriff's Office in the investigation.

Additional details have not been released.

The story will be updated as information is received from law enforcement officials.