Local Fire Departments Answer Call For Help (Developing Story)

State Fire Marshal Butch Browning contacted Tangipahoa Parish Fire District #1 Chief Bruce Cutrer on Thursday, January 18 for tanker assistance to Jefferson Parish. Jefferson Parish water system was completely down and in the event of a fire, none of the fire departments would have enough water to extinguish it. Chief Cutrer met with Tangipahoa Parish Rural Protection District #2 Administrator Dennis Crocker to explain the situation. Chief Cutrer, Adminstrator Crocker and Loranger Fire Chief Justin Morel evaluated each parish fire department's assets and after contacting the chiefs of the selected departments, it was determined that Wilmer, Independence, Loranger and Ponchatoula would send 1 person each and 1 tanker. In the event any of those departments need additional assistance while their trucks are out of service, the departments have enacted mutual aid agreements with their surrounding respective departments. The firefighters deployed at 3 p.m. with gear and clothing to prepare for staying 24 hours. According to Chief John Polito, "Jefferson Parish District 3 worked side by side with us during the 2016 floods, it is only right that we repay the favor."