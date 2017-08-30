Faith Street bridge CLOSED in Roseland

Roseland - Mayor Wanda McCoy and City Council members wish to notify the

public the Bridge is out on Faith Street in Roseland. Authorities and repair crews

are already on the scene trying to assess the damage.

Community safety is paramount and the bridge will remain closed until repairs

Can be made as soon as possible .

Citizens are asked to use alternate routes .

Mayor McCoy , Police Chief Henry Wright and Fire Chief Clay Widas recommend citizens to always use common sense when traveling roads during inclement weather events

For more information contact :

The Town Hall at 985-748-9063 or email : susiecambre@me.com