St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Department investigating death on Pistol Womack Road

On Wednesday, August 30, the St. Helena Parish Sheriff Office received a call through 911 of a shooting that took place at 208 Pistol Womack Lane.

Upon arriving to the scene, they found a light colored Chevrolet Sedan that had been hit by another vehicle. There was also evidence of gunshots fired at the driver door. In the vehicle, there was a white female that had been shot and no signs of life. Upon further investigation, there was a male suspect located at the St. Helena Parish Hospital with injuries consistent of what appeared to be a gun shot wound.

This an ongoing investigation to determine the facts.