Change for Amite Tangi-Digest

If nothing changes, nothing changes.

I’ve said this many times, but now one of the biggest changes in my life has occurred.

The September 19, 2018 edition of the North Tangi News and the St. Helena Echo was the last to be published.

After much counsel, consultations and prayers, I have decided that this is the best decision for my family.

My staff and family have worked endlessly to provide through coverage of our area, to help businesses showcase their goods and to be good stewards of the position we held.

We have tried to tell both sides of stories, to be fair and as the editorial staff says “we don’t make the news, we just print it.” We’ve had the joy of Friday night football games, the pleasure of celebrating 50th wedding anniversaries and the celebration of many parties and people. All of these memories will stay with us forever.

Thank you to my steadfast staff, that have worked above and beyond: Marcia Sims, Jennifer Decota, Clifford Brooke, Racheal Brooke, Margaret Andrews, Stephanie Morel, Butch Perry, Renea Wallace, Britney Rumfalo, Matt Surcouf, and Sherri Thibodeaux. Our correspondents Don Ellzey, Trish Adams, Joy Lofton, Robin Fitz, Judy Love, Cathy Potts, Jeremy Adamson, Deke Bellavia, Jordan Orceneaux and Pastor Walter Stell.

Much gratefulness to advertisers that I know in my heart, placed ads to help our business.

Farewell to this chapter of our lives.

For when God closes one door, he’ll open another.”

~ Robert and Carol Brooke