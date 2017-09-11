Town of Kentwood Under Boil Advisory

A boil water advisory has been issued for the Town of Kentwood for the residents who live along Line Creek Rd. (La. 1053) only! Again, this advisory has been issued for the residents who live on Line Creek Rd. only! This is due to a large water main break. Crews have fixed the break, but have to wait for word from the proper authorities to lift the boil advisory. Anyone with questions, should contact city hall at (985) 229-3451.