Amite Warriors fall short in season opener

Amite’s top ranking in the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 2A Poll was short lived as the Warriors traveled on Friday, August 31 to take on fellow 2A opponent Country Day.

Kickoff was at 4 p.m. at Country Day due to the Cajuns stadium not being equipped with lights.

Amite ran into an opponent that not many in these parts know much about. What Amite would quickly learn, is the playing ability of Cajuns Quarterback Justin Ibieta. Ibieta was the state’s fourth leading passer from last season and he would have his way against the Amite secondary.

