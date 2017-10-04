Football Fridays at Chesbrough Elementary

FOOTBALL FRIDAY WILDCAT STYLE -Chesbrough Elementary School students began the day Friday, September 22 with the mighty Sumner High School Cowboy football players giving them high fives, smiles, and encouraging words as they got off the buses and out of their cars. They ended the day with the Sumner Middle and High school cheerleaders along with the Jewelettes giving them a performance to kick off the tailgate party. Shown from left Katie Fontenot paints a #1 on the face of Wes Williams; Sumner High football players #10 Jake Fontenot, #19 Sam Gilliland and #52 Dave Bryant welcomed students to school. SMS Cheerleader Erica Andrews hands out a bag of popcorn to Pre-K student Jamie Creppel. Tangilena Media/ Margaret Andrews

