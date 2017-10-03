Independence Leadership welcomes new instructors

Independence Leadership Academy started out the new school year with some new faces. Teachers Erica Lynn Durham and Kevin Pizzolato started their first year as instructors at ILA.

Pizzolato hails from Fordoche, Louisiana in Pointe Coupee Parish. He and his wife, Betsy have three children and two grandchildren. He is currently instructing fifth and sixth grade science at ILA.

He graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University with a Bachelor’s Degree and Louisiana State University with a Master’s of Social Work. According to Pizzolato, this is his first time teaching. The decision to teach was the start of a second career for him.

