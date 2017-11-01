Kentwood High Magnet welcomes new faces

Kentwood High Magnet School started out the new school year with some new faces on campus.

Teachers Danny Edwards and Ronneka Robertson started their first year as teachers at Kentwood High. Edwards is a native of Amite, and is currently teaching Algebra II, Advanced Math and Geometry.

He received his education from Southeastern Louisiana University.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Kentwood%20News%20LedgerID239/