LHS Cheerleaders honored by School Board

The Loranger High School Cheerleaders were honored at the April 16 meeting of the Tangipahoa Parish School Board for placing second overall in Super Varsity Non-Tumbling Game Day Competition at UCA Cheerleading Nationals held in February at Walt Disney World.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Amite%20Tangi%20DigestID145/