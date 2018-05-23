LHS Cheerleaders honored by School Board
Wed, 05/23/2018 - 5:00am News Staff
LHS CHEER HONORED FOR NATIONAL COMPETITION
The Loranger High School Cheerleaders were honored at the April 16 meeting of the Tangipahoa Parish School Board for placing second overall in Super Varsity Non-Tumbling Game Day Competition at UCA Cheerleading Nationals held in February at Walt Disney World.
