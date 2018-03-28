LSMSA STUDENTS LEARN ABOUT THE CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEM IN LAB.
Wed, 03/28/2018 - 5:00am News Staff
Students enrolled in the human anatomy lab at the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts learned about the cardiovascular system during class on Thursday, March 8. They examined an EKG and took blood pressure. Students also determined the effect of cold exposure on blood pressure.
To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Kentwood%20News%20LedgerID239/