INEW SIGN was recently installed at Amite Elementary Magnet School. The sign has transferred over the years, but still has the orginal plaque that the first sign was put in, "In Memory of Sarah Wayne Beaver." Beaver was a beloved teacher for AES for many years. This new sign will be operated by the school office and display notices for parents and children. Photo by Carol Brooke.

