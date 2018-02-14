ONE OF OUR STUDENTS HERE AT CHESBROUGH ELEMENTARY competed recently in the 2018 Southeast District Livestock Show in Covington. Caden McKinney along with his winning Holstein Annie, competed and won first place in showmanship for his age group and Best Fitted Holstein. Caden and Annie will compete soon at state.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Amite%20Tangi%20DigestID145/