Positive behavior always gets rewarded

EXCELLENCE PAYS OFF - Students in Aaron Suttons’ class at Kentwood High Magnet School earn new tennis shoes for doing better than the status quo. The mathematics teacher began looking for a way to encourage and motivate students to do better in school both academically and behavior. So, he introduced the J’s for A’s incentive program where students can win a pair of tennis shoes based off their grades, work ethic, and behavior during each six-weeks of the school year. Sutton came up with the program as a way to encourage his students to do better than the average in academics, attendance and attitude.

For the second six-weeks of school, both Hulus and Erianna were awarded tennis shoes for being the two top performing students in his math class. Shown from left holding their brand new shoes are Hulus Lizana and Erianna Hamby shown with their teacher Aaron Sutton.

