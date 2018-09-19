Safety precautions taken at Loranger Schools

A simple post on Facebook from a fire department in Pennsylvania is responsible for ensuring additional safety for the over 2,000 people that are on the three Loranger school campuses. Loranger Fire Department Captain Jarred Wrinkles saw a post on Facebook where a fire department in Pennsylvania had taken expired fire hose and fitted the hydraulic closure doors at their local schools. After sitting through the active shooter training with the Loranger faculty and staff that was taught by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, Captain Wrinkles brought his idea to Chief Justin Morel and Assistant Chief Robert Hayden. The three officers visited all three schools taking measurements and counts. They then returned to the Loranger Fire Station and cut over 200 pieces of fire hose. On Wednesday, September 12, the fire hose was presented to Principal Jamie Mills Jackson of Loranger Elementary, Principal Catherine Perry of Loranger Middle and Principal Torrance Joseph.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Amite%20Tangi%20DigestID145/