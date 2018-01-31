SCE students participate in Spelling Bee

Wed, 01/31/2018 - 5:00am News Staff

SPELLING BEE PARTICIPANTS - Spring Creek Elementary School students participated in a spelling bee on Friday, January 26. Participants shown back row from left are: Joelle Lacoste, Ashton Broussard, Marcus Brown, Baeleigh Temple, Logan Sanders, Connor Forrest, and Karson Adamson. Participants shown front row from left are: Curtis Blades, Madelyn Brumfield, Halle Blades, Olivia Brumfield, Brody Williams, Malik Brown, Graysen Richardson, and Jayden Perry. Photo submitted.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Kentwood%20News%20LedgerID239/

