Southeastern names locals to spring 2018 honors list

Southeastern Louisiana University has named 3,994 students to its honors list for the spring 2018 semester.

The honors list is divided into three academic levels. To be named to the President's List, students must have earned a 3.50 or better grade point average. Students on the Dean's List have earned a 3.20 - 3.49 grade point average, and Honor Roll students have earned a 3.00 - 3.19 grade point average. Honors list students must be full-time undergraduates carrying at least 12 credit hours and have no grade below a 'C.'

