Students participate in St. Joseph's Altar at Mater Dolorosa Catholic School

Mater Dolorosa Catholic School/Church held its annual Saint Joseph's Altar Sunday, March 18, 2018. Students from the school from grades Pre K 3 through 8th grade participated as Saints.

The students acted out the role of the Last Supper where they were served (the blessed meal from the Altar) by ladies from the community and faculty.

