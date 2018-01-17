Talented Theatre to premiere short films

The 19th Annual World Premiere of movies created by the Talented Theatre students at Amite and Sumner high schools will be Thursday, January 25.

The premiere will be held in the Amite High Theatre. Showtime is 7 p.m. The students will arrive in limos with a police escort.

“Each year,” said Talented Theatre teacher Charley Vance, “the students develop the stories for three 20 minute movies.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Kentwood%20News%20LedgerID239/