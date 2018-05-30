Veterans Complex dedicated

Local and Parish elected officials as well as Governor John Bel Edwards were on hand for the Tangipahoa Parish Veterans Memorial Complex dedication held in Tangipahoa Parish Council Chambers on Memorial Day.

US Army National Guard Captain Torrence Joseph was the Master of Ceremonies for this event. Captain Joseph is a proud member of our country’s military but even more so a proud son as he introduced his father Tangipahoa Parish Councilman Louis “Nick” Joseph to speak on the renaming of the Tangipahoa Parish Government Complex.

