“What’s in a Name?”

Origins of Tangipahoa Parish Place Names Series In 1969, the Official Souvenir Program of the Tangipahoa Parish Centennial included a Place Names Study written by John Valsin Coumes which discussed the origins of nearly every named place in the parish. I thought that articles revisiting those discussions would be a good series to start this column. Indian Corn

The most appropriate place to start when discussing place name origins is the very name of our wonderful parish, Tangipahoa. The Tangipahoa were an early tribe of Native Americans. The place names of Native American origin in our region come from the Choctaw who moved into the area later. Some of these place names are derived from the names the Choctaw used to describe the tribes that originally occupied the area. In my studies of indigenous peoples in North America, I have learned that there are no tribes, historically, that refer to themselves by the names we know them by today.

