Am I My Brother’s Keeper?
Wed, 09/06/2017 - 5:00am News Staff
Greg Potts
That’s the question that Cain asked the Lord years ago when the Lord asked him where his brother Abel was? Cain was annoyed by the question and responded, “Am I my brother’s keeper?” The answer then, and now is “yes;” we are our brother’s keeper. And last that’s been demonstrated in Houston, Texas.
Last week Hurricane Harvey, a Category 4 hurricane upon making landfall, came ashore in Corpus Christi, Texas. The hurricane moved toward Houston and then, it sat down for a couple days and poured torrential rains on the city.
