ANGIPAHOA PARISH WATER RESCUE MOBILE COMMAND CENTER.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH WATER RESCUE MOBILE COMMAND CENTER. Members of TPFD#2 Water Rescue Team give Tangipahoa Parish Councilman District Four and TPFD#2 Board Chairman Carlo Bruno a tour of the new mobile command center for the team. Shown from left: Independence Fire Department Assistant Chief Eric Anthony, Tangipahoa Parish Fire Adminstrator Dennis Crocker, Bruno, Loranger Fire Department Chief Justin Morel and Loranger Fire Department Captain James Cutrer. Photo by Stephanie Morel.

