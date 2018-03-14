Babbling Brooke

To put it to you simply and what may sound strange, but I attended the funeral of my brother this past Saturday.

I can hear the questions flying, you don't have a brother? Why have I never seen him? What is going on Carol?

Well, circumstances beyond my control or his, we have not had contact for 55 years.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Amite%20Tangi%20DigestID145/