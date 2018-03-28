Babbling Brooke

I love the Easter season. The family, the Easter Church service, the Easter Egg hunt and the food. But my best memories were Easters spent at my Aunt Mollie Lawrence's house. We all went to church, ate lunch and hunted eggs, first the kids and then the adults. It was a good time. I miss Aunt Mollie so much, she was like a grandmother to me.

I could talk to her about anything and believe me, she always had a come back. Not always what I wanted to hear but I loved her just the same. Now that I have grandkids, I wish so much she could be here to see them. And, I can tell you for sure, she'd set them straight on a few things. They just don't make ladies like her anymore.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Amite%20Tangi%20DigestID145/