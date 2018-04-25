Babbling Brooke

Last week I received one of the most beautiful cards ever. It was from my newly found sister-in-law, Mary Miller. I barely know her and have already come to know that she is a sweet, loving person. It touched my heart in so many ways. Can't wait to get together.

I also got a big surprise from a friend from long-ago, Judy Causey Love. You will recognize the name, because she is now writing a monthly column for our paper. She and her husband Teddy were passers through from Alabama to the New Orleans Airport to head home to California. I was so happy they took time out to stop by. We enjoyed a wonderful lunch at The Boston and caught up on many years of life. Poor Teddy, he barely got in a word edgewise. Judy and I could always dominate a conversation.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Amite%20Tangi%20DigestID145/