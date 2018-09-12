Babbling Brooke

Whew, things have been super busy.

Lots of events being planned for the month of October, so you better get ready.

The Tangipahoa Parish Fair is only a few weeks away. The Fair Board hosted Chamber After Hours last week and it was a complete success. The four festivals in Tangipahoa Parish were represented and honored for their work. Thank you Fair Board and President Heather Howell for all your hard work. The fair dates are October 3 - 7, back at the fairgrounds in Amite.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Amite%20Tangi%20DigestID145/