In 1969, the Official Souvenir Program of the Tangipahoa Parish Centennial included a Place Names Study written by John Valsin Coumes which discussed the origins of nearly every named place in the parish. I thought that articles revisiting those discussions would be a good series to start this column.

The Back Way:

Heading to the extreme southern end of our parish, we find the fishing settlement of Manchac, also known by its postal name of Akers. This town holds the distinction of being the only current double-named town in the parish, requiring two name origin stories. First, we will discuss the origin of Manchac, then we will look at the origin of Akers.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Kentwood%20News%20LedgerID239/