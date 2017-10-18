Believing In The Dark What You Have Seen In The Light

Adversity.

Trials.

Life is filled with them. There is a saying that every person is in one of three categories; “They are either going into a trial, in a trial, or coming out of a trial.” That is exactly right. Trials and adversity are part of life.

Paul said in I Corinthians 10:13, “No temptation has overtaken you but such as is common to man; and God is faithful, who will not allow you to be tempted beyond what you are able, but with the temptation will provide the way of escape also, so that you will be able to endure it.” Notice Paul said “…God is faithful, who will not allow you to be tempted beyond what you are able.”

