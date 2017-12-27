Butterfly Wings

Wed, 12/27/2017 - 5:00am News Staff
Fran Snoddy

We’re all precious in the sight of the Lord. He may shake His head a lot, but we’re still precious. On that note, “Happy Birthday” to Barbara Sue King-Miller of Amite, December 20; and twins, Debbie Lee and Dottie Lee Wascom, both of Greensburg, December 22.

-----

Barbara Sue attends House on the Rock Church in Amite. The twins are the daughters of Alton and Lucille Lee.

-----

My daughter-in-law, Chauntel “Prissy” Allen- Snoddy, celebrated her 30th special day on Monday, December 11. Nathan took her to dine at Applebee’s.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/St.%20Helena%20EchoID240/

Tangilena Now

P.O. Box 698
Amite, LA 70422
Phone: 985-748-7156
Fax: 985-748-7104

Tangilena.com Copyright  © 2017