Butterfly Wings

We’re all precious in the sight of the Lord. He may shake His head a lot, but we’re still precious. On that note, “Happy Birthday” to Barbara Sue King-Miller of Amite, December 20; and twins, Debbie Lee and Dottie Lee Wascom, both of Greensburg, December 22.

-----

Barbara Sue attends House on the Rock Church in Amite. The twins are the daughters of Alton and Lucille Lee.

-----

My daughter-in-law, Chauntel “Prissy” Allen- Snoddy, celebrated her 30th special day on Monday, December 11. Nathan took her to dine at Applebee’s.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/St.%20Helena%20EchoID240/