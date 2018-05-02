Butterfly Wings

Thinking happy thoughts as you celebrate your “Happy Birthday” to Bob Irwin of Amite and BJ Gill of Greensburg - May 2; my aunt Ruby McAllister of Oakdale, Mississippi and my cousin Janice Miller Augustine of Bogalusa - May 3; Cody Cornette of Greensburg and Gloria Durbin Mobley of Monroe - May 4;

Faye Jarreau of Nesom Road and Bubba Leto of Kentwood - May 6; Sheree Carter of Amite and my great-nephew Carter Hayes Wall of Sumrall, Mississippi - May 7. Anniversary blessings to Rita and Charles Allen of Easleyville - May 5 and Koree (Hagan) and Derek Wall of Livingston - May 8. May both couples celebrate joyfully in Jesus!

