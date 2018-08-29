Butterfly Wings

“Birthday, Hap-day!” to my friend Linda Grace Allen of Denham Springs & Prissy’s Dad, Charles Allen of Greensburg, both August 27; and Lida Lindsey Coates, formerly of Greensburg, now residing in Ponchatoula, August 28.

Anniversary blessings to Carol and Robert Brooke of Amite, August 28. May you love each other more today than yesterday, but not as much as tomorrow! Hooray, Turner Chapel AME Health Fair, went off without a hitch, in Jesus’ name, on Saturday, August 11!

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/St.%20Helena%20EchoID240/