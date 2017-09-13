Butterfly Wings

Sending smiles your way on your very special “Happy Birthday!”, to Bennie Langston of Independence on September 6; my Aunt Ruthie (Woofie) of Jayees, Mississippi on September 7; George Cheek of Pine Grove on September 10; and Randy Reed of Greenwell Springs on September 12.

Greensburg FBC members September Stars are Billie Hayman, Fran Davison, Richard Wascom, Tina Templeton, Nikki Smith, Keaton Carter, Brittany Dover, Tara Still, Barbara Lawson, Ballard Webb, Roy Thompson, Kennidi Carter, Ryan Wascom, Randi Marie Shaidee, Tina Cox, David Ballard, Ed Lawrence, Ernie Gill, Sandra Barber, Megan Oller, Doris Parish and Rachel Cox.

“Happy Anniversary!” to Sheryl (Ponsaa) and Robert Gauthreaux of Ponchatoula on September 11, Gaye and Timmy Glass on September 1, Tina and David Templeton, Jr. on September 2, Mary Beth and Joshua Freche on September 6, Eusebio and Vernon McMorris on September 7, Genie and John Cupit on September 17, and Kay and Mike Smith on September 23. The latter six couples are from Greensburg.

