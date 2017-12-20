Christmas: Bringing Special Back

Do you ever feel like Christmas is just another item on the to-do list, only bringing about an even larger to-do list? Does Christmas bring more financial and family stress than it brings peace and good tidings? Has Christmas become more of a chore than a special day?

How do we bring the Special back to Christmas? There was a time when Christmas was more about the name in the holiday than the day itself. How have we, as a society, specifically Christians in society, turned a special day celebrating the birth of a Savior into a day about materialism and mass conformity? Sure, we read the obligatory Christmas Story like checking off the Christmas to do list, right after we have our traditional Christmas breakfast, or walk through our other traditional paces.

